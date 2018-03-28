WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school has been temporarily closed because of a mold problem.

NJ.com reports Woodbridge Township School District Superintendent Robert Zega announced the closure of Indiana Avenue Elementary School Wednesday. He says asbestos was found in three classrooms and the media center last week.

Elementary students will attend classes at Iselin Middle School students Thursday and Friday.

The elementary school had been closed earlier this year when mold was found. Students spent a week out of school before attending classes at the middle school for two weeks.

Zega didn’t return a request for comment.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.