WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school has been temporarily closed because of a mold problem.
NJ.com reports Woodbridge Township School District Superintendent Robert Zega announced the closure of Indiana Avenue Elementary School Wednesday. He says asbestos was found in three classrooms and the media center last week.
Elementary students will attend classes at Iselin Middle School students Thursday and Friday.
The elementary school had been closed earlier this year when mold was found. Students spent a week out of school before attending classes at the middle school for two weeks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
Zega didn’t return a request for comment.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.