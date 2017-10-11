HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania elementary school will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a lice outbreak.

Administrators at Foose School in Harrisburg say dozens of students have been affected by the outbreak in recent weeks.

Classes were not canceled Wednesday, but it was already scheduled to be a half day.

The school is providing lice treatment kits to parents free of charge, and lice prevention experts will be at the school Thursday and Friday for education sessions.