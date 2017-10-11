HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania elementary school will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a lice outbreak.
Administrators at Foose School in Harrisburg say dozens of students have been affected by the outbreak in recent weeks.
Classes were not canceled Wednesday, but it was already scheduled to be a half day.
The school is providing lice treatment kits to parents free of charge, and lice prevention experts will be at the school Thursday and Friday for education sessions.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH