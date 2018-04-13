PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A resource officer at a Florida elementary school jumped into action Feb. 14 after hearing a colleague scream “shots fired” at a nearby high school where 17 were killed.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a new batch of deputy reports Friday about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The details come after the Stoneman Douglas resource officer faced intense criticism for not entering the building during the shooting. He has since resigned.
The Riverglades Elementary School resource officer drove 4 miles (6 km) to the school, pulled an AR-15 from the trunk and changed it from “ammo ready” to “threat ready” mode.”
The documents include narratives from about 10 deputies. Several described the carnage they witnessed as they searched the school for victims and the shooter.