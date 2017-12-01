TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey used an electronics-sniffing dog as part of a nine-month investigation aimed at protecting children from sexual predators that resulted in 79 arrests.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Friday announced Operation Safety Net resulted in the apprehension of suspects ranging in age from 14 to 75 years old.

Porrino says a California man and an Indiana man solicited undercover detectives to transport a young girl to their states so they could have sex with her.

Suspects facing child pornography charges include a Trenton police officer, a youth minister, a swimming coach, a piano teacher and an IT professional.

Authorities say the electronics-sniffing dog helped uncover devices and storage drives that are easily hidden.

The attorney general says the suspects “lurked in the shadows.”