AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new state report finds that Maine electricity customers paid $77 million more than they needed to on power for several years.
The Bangor Daily News reports the Maine Public Utilities Commission found residents would have saved $77 million if they stuck with the state-regulated power price instead of buying from retail sellers from 2012 to 2016.
A 2016 Bangor Daily News investigation found retail supplier Electricity Maine lured many customers with prices lower than the state-regulated price. The supplier than raised its average price and took in about $58 million more than if rates had matched the standard state price.
Lawmakers passed a law last year to limit rate increases and prevent companies from automatically re-enrolling customers into new contracts.
Most Read Stories
- Drinking alcohol key to living past 90, study says
- Seattle federal prosecutor Thomas Wales was possibly killed by hired gunman, FBI official says
- Unlimited movie-theater deal could be too good to survive
- Seattle-area's cold snap to last with spring still a month away, weather service says
- Video: flying over a Ballard-to-West Seattle light-rail route
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com