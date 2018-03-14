TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut electrician who was injured in a fall during construction of a new courthouse has settled a lawsuit against three contractors for $610,000.

The Republican-American reports that Matthew Davidson suffered compression fractures in his back when he fell about 20 feet while working on the new Litchfield Judicial District Courthouse in Torrington.

Davidson’s lawyer says the ladder was the only route from the fourth floor of the building to the fifth. He says it was unsecured and started sliding as Davidson climbed it.

The lawyer says Davidson narrowly avoided being impaled by electrical equipment when he fell.

His medical bills have already topped $145,000.

The settlement will be paid out by an insurance company.

