HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii electrician says Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha had his speeding ticket dismissed after he did some electrical work for her and her husband, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

The ticket dismissal is the latest revelation in a corruption investigation into the Kealohas.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the electrician, 31-year-old Adam Wong, acknowledged the exchange happened while testifying in front of a grand jury. The jury indicted the Kealohas last month on federal charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, lying to investigators, bank fraud and identity theft.

A Honolulu police officer ticketed Wong in August 2014 for driving 78 mph in a 35 mph zone. Wong was not present at his arraignment for the ticket, where Katherine Kealoha asked the judge to dismiss the case, claiming Wong wasn’t actually driving the car.

