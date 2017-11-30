GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Directors of the Delaware Electric Cooperative have voted to return almost $5 million in capital credits to the co-op’s member-owners.

The capital credits, which represent profits or margins, are to be distributed in December to customers of the not-for-profit utility.

Officials say the billing credits or checks will be given to customers who were co-op members in 2002, 2003 or 2004.

Those with eligible capital credits of $100 or more will receive checks, while capital credits less than $100 will be distributed as credits on monthly bills.

Officials say that over the past five years, the cooperative, which serves 95,000 member-owners in Kent and Sussex Counties, has returned nearly $30 million to members.