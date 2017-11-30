GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Directors of the Delaware Electric Cooperative have voted to return almost $5 million in capital credits to the co-op’s member-owners.
The capital credits, which represent profits or margins, are to be distributed in December to customers of the not-for-profit utility.
Officials say the billing credits or checks will be given to customers who were co-op members in 2002, 2003 or 2004.
Those with eligible capital credits of $100 or more will receive checks, while capital credits less than $100 will be distributed as credits on monthly bills.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
Officials say that over the past five years, the cooperative, which serves 95,000 member-owners in Kent and Sussex Counties, has returned nearly $30 million to members.