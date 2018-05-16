PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A federal mediator is scheduled to meet with representatives of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and workers entering the 10th day of a strike over pension and retirement plan proposals.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1837 went on strike May 7. Their contract expired April 30.

One of the main sticking points was the utility’s provision to allow for changing pension and retirement plans for lineworkers without negotiation.

The union represents 85 workers. Workers and supporters were holding a rally Wednesday in Plymouth outside the company’s headquarters.

The utility, which has 84,000 customers in 115 communities, has a contingency plan to provide for adequate coverage of power outages and protect public safety.