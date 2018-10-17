RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A member of a North Carolina county elections board has resigned after posting on social media that Democrats plan to legalize pedophilia.
The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement confirmed Wednesday that Haywood County Board of Elections member Cornelia Cree, a Republican appointee, resigned from her position.
The Sept. 19 post, which was still on Cree’s Facebook page Wednesday, said if Democrats could have blocked Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, they would “make child abuse legal” so they could win Catholic votes by stopping lawsuits against priests regarding child sex abuse.
Her post was first reported by The News & Observer of Raleigh .
The state Republican Party had called for Cree’s removal. Her post was up for discussion by the state elections board before she resigned.
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com