PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The state Board of Elections has endorsed draft legislation that would block a type of electronic voting system from being used in South Dakota.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said Monday that a direct recording electronic voting system hasn’t been used in the state. Krebs says South Dakota uses paper ballots.

The board supported 2018 draft legislation that would remove references to the machines from state law. Krebs says officials want to take a “very proactive approach.”

Krebs says other states are getting rid of the equipment in response to the 2016 election and concerns over attempted hacking or potential electoral interference.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says direct recording electronic voting machines record votes and vote totals directly into computer memory, but don’t use paper ballots.