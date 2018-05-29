SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An initiative that would have made it easier for Utah political candidates to bypass party conventions has failed to make the ballot after vigorous campaigning by opponents.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s office said Tuesday that questions on medical marijuana, redistricting and Medicaid expansion had reached the threshold to be on the ballot in November.

But the proposal to reform the election system would not.

Preliminary results showed that a petition to place the so-called Count My Vote initiative on the ballot had succeeded in early May. But that was before an energetic push by opponents urged nearly 3,000 people to withdraw their signatures, dooming the effort.

Initiatives need to meet voter signature thresholds in 26 of Utah’s 29 Senate districts to be on the ballot, but the question only met the target in 23 districts.