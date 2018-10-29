HONOLULU (AP) — Elections are being postponed in a Pacific U.S. territory going without electricity after a super typhoon destroyed homes, toppled trees, utility poles and left a woman dead.
U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres says on his Facebook page that he’s postponing elections until Nov. 13. Early voting will begin Nov. 6.
He says voting is important but it’s even more important to take care of family.
Residents will decide on their non-voting delegate to Congress, governor and other local races.
Torres says he’s suspending campaign events for his re-election to focus on recovery.
The territory suffered massive damage after Super Typhoon Yutu passed over last week.
The American Red Cross and other volunteers have been giving out meals and drinking water.