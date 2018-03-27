RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican member of a North Carolina county elections board didn’t get re-appointed after a closely divided state elections board chose two other GOP nominees.

The state board Tuesday appointed board members to all 100 counties , but Cleveland County board Chairman Wayne King was left out. King is U.S. Rep Mark Meadows’ deputy chief of staff and a former state Republican Party vice chairman.

Democratic state board member Josh Malcolm said he opposed King because of how the Cleveland board and King carried out responsibilities while Malcolm served on the state board earlier this decade. Malcolm didn’t provide details. The Cleveland board has been criticized for merging voting precincts.

The state board voted 5-4 for Malcolm’s motion. Republican board member John Lewis called it a partisan move to remove King.