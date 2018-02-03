WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The top election official in Delaware is pledging to update voter registration forms amid complaints that the state’s documents violate federal law.
Campaign Legal Center is a Washington-based voter advocacy group. It says federal voter registration forms used in Delaware contain outdated information about the eligibility of felons to vote in state elections.
Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove says the advocacy group is correct. She tells the News Journal of Wilmington that “we will be acting on every one of their recommendations.”
The newspaper reports that the outdated information could have convinced thousands of people who have spent time in prison that they don’t have the right to vote.
Manlove says she’s unsure why registration forms weren’t updated in recent years after Delaware’s General Assembly passed two voter eligibility laws.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.