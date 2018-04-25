CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Election Commission has tossed a complaint against a county commissioner that was brought by the county committee for her own party.
The State Journal reports that the election commissioners decided unanimously Tuesday that there’s “no reasonable likelihood” Jefferson County Commissioner Jane Tabb has violated the code of fair campaign practices while seeking a third term.
Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee Chair Keith Lowry wrote in the complaint that nine committee members had voted to ask for an investigation following multiple complaints from candidates. The allegations said Tabb violated code by asking voters to change their party identification to support her candidacy and by liking a Facebook status that said the county doesn’t need a “hate-mongering commissioner.”
Tabb identifies as a moderate Republican. She faces a primary challenger.
___
Information from: The State Journal, http://www.statejournal.com