WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly woman was killed in a fire that destroyed her mobile home in western Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers in Washington County say the blaze in Canton Township was reported at about 5 a.m. Friday.

The county coroner said 78-year-old Judith Rubin was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters reported the trailer engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

A state police fire marshal is trying to determine what started the blaze.