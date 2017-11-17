WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly woman was killed in a fire that destroyed her mobile home in western Pennsylvania.
Emergency dispatchers in Washington County say the blaze in Canton Township was reported at about 5 a.m. Friday.
The county coroner said 78-year-old Judith Rubin was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters reported the trailer engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.
A state police fire marshal is trying to determine what started the blaze.