DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 90-year-old woman has died in a collision between two vehicles near the Wichita suburb of Derby.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the woman was a backseat passenger in a sedan that collided with a small sport utility vehicle Friday evening.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Myers says the sedan, driven by an 88 year old, turned in front of the SUV.

Authorities had not released the name of the woman killed by midday Saturday.

The driver of the car and an 85-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 30-year-old driver of the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

