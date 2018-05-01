NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an 85-year-old woman was killed and her 90-year-old husband was critically injured when they were struck by an out-of-control SUV at a car wash in Brooklyn.

It happened in Gerritsen Beach Tuesday afternoon as the couple was checking damage to their vehicle after it had been rear-ended by the SUV while leaving the car wash.

Police say a worker got into the SUV, put it into reverse and struck the building. The vehicle then accelerated forward striking the two pedestrians standing behind their car.

The woman, identified as Joan Tornabene, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was hospitalized in critical condition.

There have been no arrests. Police are still investigating.