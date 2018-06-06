Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a Rhode Island crash that killed an elderly Massachusetts woman.

WPRI-TV reports a 79-year-old woman from Plymouth, Massachusetts collided with a second vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in Portsmouth.

She and the 58-year-old Portsmouth woman in the second car were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the Massachusetts driver succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the crash and are asking witnesses for information. Police have not released the names of the two women involved.

