SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 92-year-old woman and two dogs died after a house fire northwest of Portland in Scappoose.
KGW-TV reports fire crews found a fully engulfed home at about 1:45 Monday morning.
Scappoose Fire says two people who escaped the blaze were outside the home when crews arrived.
Firefighters say the 92-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Firefighters say a male victim was evaluated and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters say two missing dogs were found dead.
Investigators say the fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction.
___
Information from: KGW-TV, http://www.kgw.com/