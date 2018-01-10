ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — A 65-year-old Maryland man with dementia who wandered away from his wife at a Costco store has been found dead.
Prince George’s County police said Daniel DeHaven was found Tuesday night in a wooded area near Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport by a person out for a walk.
The Washington Post reports that his wife told police he disappeared on Jan. 2 while she went to get a shopping cart at a Costco in Prince George’s. She said she turned around to fine him gone.
The recent bitter cold temperatures prompted intense efforts to find him, including the use of helicopters and bloodhounds.
His body was found about 20 miles from the Costco store. Police said there are “no suspicious factors” in his death.