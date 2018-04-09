STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 74-year-old Connecticut man who pleaded guilty in a 2014 crash that killed a 48-year-old motorcyclist will not go to jail.
William Little, of Stamford, was sentenced last week to a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation in the crash that killed Jim McGee, an arborist for the town of Greenwich.
The Stamford Advocate reports that Little pleaded guilty in January to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Little in court expressed remorse for the crash.
Little was attempting to make a turn while the motorcyclist was driving in the opposite direction. McGee was seriously injured and was taken off life support a few days after.
The judge says it did not appear Little intended to cause the crash.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com