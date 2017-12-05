CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a house fire that killed an elderly man.
Officials say firefighters responded to the Concord home around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say they found a deceased man in the kitchen.
Concord Fire Battalion Chief Sean Brown says the fire was out when firefighters arrived on the scene. Brown says fires can run out of oxygen and burn themselves out. According to Brown, there’s no evidence of foul play.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials continue to investigate.