BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — Police have identified the 84-year-old man who was found dead in the shallow waters of a New Hampshire lake.
Lawrence Cross, of Nashua, was first discovered by a neighbor who found the victim’s dog unattended. First responders arrived early Wednesday to Newfound Lake, but Cross was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
The incident has been ruled a drowning and foul play is not suspected. New Hampshire State Police, Bristol Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the call.
