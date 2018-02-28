EDISON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving house fire claimed the life of an elderly man, but his brother and blind sister were rescued by the victim’s adult son.

The Edison home was destroyed by the fire that broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday. It apparently started in the basement where the two older men lived, but a cause hasn’t been determined.

The deceased victim was identified as a 75-year-old man.

His 53-year-old son, who was temporarily staying in the home, was able to get the victim’s 70-year-old brother and 60-year-old sister to safety. But he couldn’t return to the home to save his father because the fire grew too intense.

The 70-year-old man was treated at a hospital for burns. The woman and the deceased victim’s son were treated for smoke inhalation.