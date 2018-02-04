CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — An elderly Delaware motorist has died after suffering a medical incident and driving off the road.

WDEL reports that the 75-year-old driver was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

State police say the Clayton man struck a utility pole after suffering a medical problem behind the wheel. His identity was not immediately provided.

The stretch of Harvey Road where the accident took place was closed down for roughly three hours. A utility pole and wires fell on the roadway.

State police are investigating the incident.

___

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/