CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — An elderly Delaware motorist has died after suffering a medical incident and driving off the road.
WDEL reports that the 75-year-old driver was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.
State police say the Clayton man struck a utility pole after suffering a medical problem behind the wheel. His identity was not immediately provided.
The stretch of Harvey Road where the accident took place was closed down for roughly three hours. A utility pole and wires fell on the roadway.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
State police are investigating the incident.
___
Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/