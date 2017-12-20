FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man died after crashing his recreational vehicle in a Florida neighborhood.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Fort Walton Beach.
Police say officers found 81-year-old Lawrence Bentley in the large vehicle. Witnesses say the RV clipped an SUV that had been parked in a driveway before slamming into a power pole.
Police say Bentley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was being investigated.
___
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com