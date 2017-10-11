NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 91-year-old man has died after a home invasion in Brooklyn.
It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say the victim’s 99-year-old wife called 911 to report that she and her husband were tied up by several people who had entered their home.
Officers arriving on the scene found the 91-year-old man unconscious. The officers requested an ambulance and immediately began CPR. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was hospitalized for evaluation.
There have been no arrests.