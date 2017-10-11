NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 91-year-old man has died after a home invasion in Brooklyn.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say the victim’s 99-year-old wife called 911 to report that she and her husband were tied up by several people who had entered their home.

Officers arriving on the scene found the 91-year-old man unconscious. The officers requested an ambulance and immediately began CPR. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was hospitalized for evaluation.

There have been no arrests.