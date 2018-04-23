MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An elderly Pennsylvania man had no way of visiting his ill wife in the hospital, so he called police to help.
Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina says the 84-year-old man’s same-aged wife had a medical emergency last Thursday and was taken from their home in an ambulance.
The frail man told Gyurina, who was at the scene, he had no family in the area to take him to the hospital, and he can’t drive anymore.
Gyurina gave him the patrol car’s cell number and told him to call whenever he was ready to go.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
A few hours went by, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley got the call. He picked up the man and escorted him into the hospital in Williamsport.
The chief says “it’s a small town so you try to help out when you can.”