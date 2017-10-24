FOREST CITY, Pa. (AP) — An elderly northeastern Pennsylvania couple who police say were known to have medical issues has been found dead in a murder-suicide.

Carbondale police say a caregiver found 87-year-old Gerald Reynolds and his 82-year-old wife, Mary, dead of gunshot wounds Monday morning in their Fell Township home.

The couple was last seen alive the night before.

Police Chief Brian Bognatz says it appears Gerald Reynolds shot his wife before shooting himself.

The Lackawanna County coroner planned autopsies Tuesday in hopes of confirming the police findings.