FOREST CITY, Pa. (AP) — An elderly northeastern Pennsylvania couple who police say were known to have medical issues has been found dead in a murder-suicide.
Carbondale police say a caregiver found 87-year-old Gerald Reynolds and his 82-year-old wife, Mary, dead of gunshot wounds Monday morning in their Fell Township home.
The couple was last seen alive the night before.
Police Chief Brian Bognatz says it appears Gerald Reynolds shot his wife before shooting himself.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
The Lackawanna County coroner planned autopsies Tuesday in hopes of confirming the police findings.