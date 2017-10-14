POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police in Post Falls, Idaho are searching for a man they believe tied up an elderly couple in their home and stole their SUV and other items.

The Spokesman-Review reports that officers were called to the couple’s home on Oct. 11 by the husband after he was able to break free.

When police arrived, his wife still was tied to a chair.

Police say Brandon Cody Marlow tied up the couple while armed with a knife, and fled the scene after stealing items.

Police say he took the couple’s blue 2016 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license K618613.

Police ask anyone with information about Marlow should call 911.

Marlow is white, 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com