SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Salvadoran prosecutors on Friday sought the extradition of former President Mauricio Funes and three family members on corruption charges.

Funes, the relatives and ex-officials are accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of $351 million in public funds.

Funes and his family have been living in nearby Nicaragua, which granted them political asylum. He denies wrongdoing.

The extradition request came a day after a separate investigation was begun into the alleged diversion of $10 million donated by Taiwan during Funes’ 2009-14 government. The money was purportedly transferred from the Foreign Ministry to the presidency and used for political campaigning by Funes’ party.

Earlier this week, ex-President Tony Saca of the Arena party was sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering.