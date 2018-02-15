SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court has commuted the sentence of a woman serving 30 years in prison for what she says was a stillbirth.
The court ruled Thursday that evidence in the case did not prove she took any specific action to abort the pregnancy, which is illegal in El Salvador.
Teodora del Carmen Vasquez said she was working in 2007 when she began to experience intense pain, then bleeding. She called for help before fainting. When she regained consciousness she had lost her nearly full-term baby.
Authorities charged Vasquez with aggravated murder and she was convicted in 2008.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying
In December, a court rejected her appeal of the sentence.
El Salvador is one of four Latin American countries with total bans on abortion.