COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead last weekend in their home.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the Sheriff’s Office said the deaths of 70-year-old Pamela Nelson and her husband, 72-year-old Larry Nelson, are being investigated as homicides.
The Gazette reports that a neighbor said they received a call Saturday morning from the couple’s daughter, who told them her parents were dead. Deputies were sent to the home to check on the residents and found their bodies.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information was available Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
The deaths are the second and third this year in unincorporated El Paso County.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com