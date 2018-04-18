COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead last weekend in their home.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the Sheriff’s Office said the deaths of 70-year-old Pamela Nelson and her husband, 72-year-old Larry Nelson, are being investigated as homicides.

The Gazette reports that a neighbor said they received a call Saturday morning from the couple’s daughter, who told them her parents were dead. Deputies were sent to the home to check on the residents and found their bodies.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information was available Wednesday.

The deaths are the second and third this year in unincorporated El Paso County.

