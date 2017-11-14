EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The death of an El Paso County Jail inmate has led to the arrest of two jailers on record-tampering charges and the jail flunking a snap state inspection.

The El Paso Times reports 58-year-old Roberto Gallegos died Sept. 16 of health problems while in isolation, where he was to be checked every half-hour. The death prompted a special inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which found the jail failed to meet supervision and health-service requirements.

Sheriff Richard Wiles said two detention officers were arrested sept. 26 on charges that they falsely documented checks that weren’t made. Both are free on bond and face pre-termination hearings.

