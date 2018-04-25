COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fire that is believed to have been ignited on accident.
The Gazette reports that authorities say 63-year-old Alan Dibble died in the April 13 fire at his house.
John Padgett, commander of emergency services with the sheriff’s office, said Dibble was a known smoker and cigarettes and matches were found throughout his home.
Padgett said the fire appears to have originated on a couch where Dibble often smoked and where his body was found.
Authorities are waiting for Dibble’s completed autopsy report to determine his official cause of death.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com