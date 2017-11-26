EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — El Mirage food bank employees are still holding out hope that their delivery truck, stolen on Thanksgiving, will be returned.

Valley View Community Food Bank director Jesse Ramirez tells Phoenix’s KPNX-TV that the keys to the vehicle were with staff at the time.

Ramirez says someone must have hot-wired the 2003 Chevy, which was parked right in front of the food bank on Thursday.

The truck is used to deliver meals to more than 300 needy residents daily.

Ramirez used his own truck to pull a trailer to make deliveries and pick-ups.

The food bank has started a Gofundme page.

