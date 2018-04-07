Share story

By
The Associated Press

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Police in El Dorado say officers investigating reports of a shooting found a woman dead inside a home.

Police Capt. Kevin Hold the El Dorado News-Times the woman was found Friday.

The woman’s name and a suspected cause of death were not released.

Holt said the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press