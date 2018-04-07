EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Police in El Dorado say officers investigating reports of a shooting found a woman dead inside a home.
Police Capt. Kevin Hold the El Dorado News-Times the woman was found Friday.
The woman’s name and a suspected cause of death were not released.
Holt said the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
