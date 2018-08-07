ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Two organizations have each donated $500,000 to renovation efforts for the Eisenhower Presidential Museum in Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that the DeBruce Foundation along with the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust have donated to a capital campaign to fund the renovation.

Eisenhower Foundation Executive Director Meredith Sleichter says the donations will help create new museum exhibits.

She says the funds will also help the foundation launch initiatives to promote the relevancy of the 34th U.S. president on a national scale. Efforts could include a series of national commemorative events, as well as education programs with museums and academic partners in other U.S. cities.

Sleichter says the foundation has raised more than $11 million and is at 95 percent of their overall campaign goal for the renovations .

