The Eiffel Tower, one of Paris’ most popular tourist attractions, was temporarily closed to the public on Saturday after a bomb threat forced visitors to evacuate the iconic landmark.

Tourists on all three floors of the tower in Central Paris were ordered to leave shortly after 1:30 p.m., local time, the AFP reported. Authorities also cleared out the square underneath the monument out of an abundance of caution.

A large security perimeter was immediately established and traffic diverted while bomb disposal experts and law enforcement officers searched the tower — including a restaurant inside — and the surrounding area for signs of danger, according to SETE, the agency that oversees the Eiffel Tower.

The landmark was deemed safe a few hours later and reopened to the public, a source told AFP.

“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman for SETE said.

The last time visitors were forced to evacuate the monument was in 2019, when a man was spotted climbing up the side of the tourist attraction.

The Eiffel Tower has a police station at the foot of its south pillar, and its premises are under video surveillance. All visitors also have to undergo security checks before entry.