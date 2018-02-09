PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower was closed and French authorities told drivers in the Paris region to stay home Friday as snow and freezing rain pummeled parts of the country that are ill-prepared for the wintry weather.
The company that manages France’s most-visited monument said the 19th-century Eiffel Tower will be closed all day Friday and Saturday “to ensure the security of visitors.”
Workers with hand shovels were carefully clearing snow from the monument’s intricate ironwork and de-icing stairs and platforms. The company said they can’t use salt because it could corrode the Eiffel Tower’s metal and damage its heavily used elevators.
Heavy snowfall earlier this week trapped hundreds of drivers in cars and caused the worst-ever traffic jams in the Paris region.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
More snow is forecast Friday and authorities are warning of dangerous conditions in about one-fourth of the country.