CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s parliament has passed a law that would impose fines on overly aggressive touts as part of efforts to revive the country’s tourism sector.

The law approved this week would impose a fine of up to 10,000 pounds ($567) on anyone found to have pestered tourists “with the intention of begging or promoting, offering or selling a good or service.”

Visitors to the pyramids at Giza and other major historical sites in Egypt are routinely harassed and followed by young men offering tours, souvenirs, carriage or camel rides. Scams are common, and the tourism police rarely intervene.

Egypt’s vital tourism sector has struggled through years of unrest since the 2011 uprising.