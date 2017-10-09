CAIRO (AP) — The head of Egypt’s minuscule Jewish community has voiced support for the country’s UNESCO candidate who has been criticized by Egyptian human rights activists.

A statement from Magda Haroun says that Moushira Khattab has shown an impressive and “genuine commitment to our cause to protect Egypt’s Jewish heritage.”

But Khattab has been also criticized for not speaking up against some of the government’s repressive policies, such as shutting down public libraries founded by a top rights lawyer.

A U.S. educated longtime diplomat, Khattab is believed to be among the front-runners for the UNESCO top post. Voting is due on Monday in Paris.

Haroun says Khattab is a “courageous woman who has the talent of successfully taking on challenging causes.”

Egypt’s Jewish community is made up of six Jews, including Magda.