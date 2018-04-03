CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Health Ministry says a car crash has left seven people dead and 11 others injured on a desert road connecting the capital Cairo and the city of Suez.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed says the accident took place Tuesday when a bus crashed into a truck.

He says the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and the injuries include fractures, bruises and abrasions.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization says such accidents kill around 12,000 people in Egypt annually.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 11,000 road accidents took place in 2017.

Egypt generally has a poor transportation safety record.