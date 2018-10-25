EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say a roadside bombing has killed three workers contracted to build a security wall in the northern Sinai city of el-Arish.
The officials say another 10 workers were wounded in the explosion on Thursday. The officials blamed an Islamic State affiliate, which is active in that part of the Sinai Peninsula, for the bombing.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Suspected IS militants on Sunday shot and killed three workers outside their homes in el-Arish.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator WATCH
- Officials scramble to make Trump's false assertions real
Egypt has been struggling to contain an insurgency by Islamic militants in northern Sinai. The insurgency intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president.