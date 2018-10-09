CAIRO (AP) — EgyptAir is trying to shift the blame to a local advertising agency for a bizarre article in its in-flight magazine purportedly based on an interview with actress Drew Barrymore.
The airline said in a statement released on Monday that it has an agreement with Al-Ahram advertising agency, which edits articles and interviews for its in-flight magazine, Horus.
EgyptAir says the agency is “totally responsible” for the magazine’s editorial content.
The article, riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors, led with a description of Barrymore as “being unstable in her relationships” and quoted her as saying that motherhood was “the most important role in my life.”
EgyptAir last week said it stands by the article, published in Horus’ October edition. Barrymore has yet to issue an official statement on the interview.