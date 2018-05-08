CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have again failed to make progress on their Nile dispute as Ethiopia works to complete a massive upstream dam.

Egypt fears the Renaissance Dam will cut into its share of the river, which provides virtually all the freshwater for the arid country of 100 million people.

Hossam el-Emam, a spokesman for Egypt’s Irrigation Ministry, told The Associated Press on Monday that technical talks among irrigation ministers in Addis Ababa last week ended with no deal.

He says Ethiopia and Sudan still insist on modifications to a technical report by a French firm commissioned to assess the dam’s impact. He says there may be another round of talks May 15.

Ethiopia and Sudan are expected to benefit from the dam’s construction.