CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says foreign ministers of Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia again failed to reach an agreement in the lingering dispute over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Blue Nile.

Egypt is alarmed the so-called Renaissance Dam which Ethiopia is completing would drastically impact its share of the water from the Nile River, on which the entire population relies.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour announced on Friday that 15 hours talks in Khartoum have ended with no deal. The three countries’ intelligence chiefs and irrigation ministers also attended the talks.

Ghandour nevertheless said “the meetings were constructive and important” but the three sides failed to “end up with satisfying answers.”

He added: “This is the nature of the contentious issues.”

Ethiopia and Sudan are expected to benefit from the construction.